Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Fishing Rated Fair

Area Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 28.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Shore fishing should pick up as water temperatures warm and fish feeding activity increases. Last updated on 04/16/2026

Arrowhead Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few crappie from shore. Try anywhere in Town Bay, near the fish house, and along Ice House Point shoreline.

Anglers are picking up a few crappie from shore. Try anywhere in Town Bay, near the fish house, and along Ice House Point shoreline. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleye along Ice House Point, in Town Bay, North shore area, and along the east shore near the outlet. Use twisters and minnows under a bobber. Most fish are 14- to 16-inches long; a few anglers have picked up fish over 20-inches. With temperatures warming and the onset of post-spawn feeding behavior, look for the

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Look for the panfish and walleye bite to pick up as water temperatures increase throughout the week.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Fair: Look for the walleye action to pick up as water temperatures warm up and post-spawn feeding activity increases. Target walleye along the east shore, north shore, near the inlet, and in the marina as the water temperatures warm up. Use a twister or try a minnow or leach under a bobber from shore.

Look for the walleye action to pick up as water temperatures warm up and post-spawn feeding activity increases. Target walleye along the east shore, north shore, near the inlet, and in the marina as the water temperatures warm up. Use a twister or try a minnow or leach under a bobber from shore. White Bass – Fair

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

For information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office. Last updated on 04/09/2026

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Water Temperature (°F): 53.0

53.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is 1.44 inches above crest.

Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching a few walleyes along the east shore and around the island.

Anglers are catching a few walleyes along the east shore and around the island. White Bass – Slow

Yellow Bass – Slow

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy dock is in for the season.

Black Crappie – Fair: Try trolling or drift fishing in 5 to 10 feet of water.

Lake Cornelia (Wright)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy dock is in for the season.

Black Crappie – Fair: Daily bag limit is 25 crappies.

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Yellow Perch – Status Unsure

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy dock is in for the season.

Yellow Perch – Slow

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The river level is 7.0 feet.

Northern Pike – Fair: Northern Pike are hitting live bait, jigs and crankbaits.

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Boat ramp courtesy docks are in place. Water temperatures have started to come up and should continue to climb with warm weather in the forecast. Most lakes are in the mid-50s. Most fish are still out in deeper water while water temperatures are low. The walleye season is closed on the Iowa Great Lakes until May 2nd. Last updated on 04/16/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 55.0

55.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

All ramps are open. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.

Black Crappie – Fair

Bluegill – Slow

Pumpkinseed – Slow

Ingham Lake (Emmet)

Water Temperature (°F): 55.0

55.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lost Island Lake (Palo Alto)

Water Temperature (°F): 55.0

55.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Some anglers have been catching fish from shore.

Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers had been reporting lots of smaller yellow bass during the ice season.

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 55.0

55.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 52.0

52.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Boat ramp docks are in. The channel at Templar Park boat ramp is open, allowing easier travel to and from the lake. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching fish in 16 feet of water. Using electronics makes it easy to get on top of fish. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic.

Anglers are catching fish in 16 feet of water. Using electronics makes it easy to get on top of fish. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic. Bluegill – Good: Some anglers have been successful with hook, worm and bobber from shore.

Some anglers have been successful with hook, worm and bobber from shore. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers were catching good amounts of quality-size, 9- to 13-inch fish during the ice season.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 50.0

50.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

All ramps should be available for use. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.

Bluegill – Slow: Anglers had been successful on the major bays during the ice season.