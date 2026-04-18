Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Fishing Rated Fair
Area Weather
Northwest
Black Hawk Management District
- Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638
Shore fishing should pick up as water temperatures warm and fish feeding activity increases. Last updated on 04/16/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few crappie from shore. Try anywhere in Town Bay, near the fish house, and along Ice House Point shoreline.
- Walleye – Fair: Look for walleye along Ice House Point, in Town Bay, North shore area, and along the east shore near the outlet. Use twisters and minnows under a bobber. Most fish are 14- to 16-inches long; a few anglers have picked up fish over 20-inches. With temperatures warming and the onset of post-spawn feeding behavior, look for the
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Look for the panfish and walleye bite to pick up as water temperatures increase throughout the week.
Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)
- Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Walleye – Fair: Look for the walleye action to pick up as water temperatures warm up and post-spawn feeding activity increases. Target walleye along the east shore, north shore, near the inlet, and in the marina as the water temperatures warm up. Use a twister or try a minnow or leach under a bobber from shore.
- White Bass – Fair
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Clear Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517
For information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office. Last updated on 04/09/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 53.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Lake level is 1.44 inches above crest.
- Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching a few walleyes along the east shore and around the island.
- White Bass – Slow
- Yellow Bass – Slow
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The courtesy dock is in for the season.
- Black Crappie – Fair: Try trolling or drift fishing in 5 to 10 feet of water.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The courtesy dock is in for the season.
- Black Crappie – Fair: Daily bag limit is 25 crappies.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Yellow Perch – Status Unsure
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The courtesy dock is in for the season.
- Yellow Perch – Slow
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
The river level is 7.0 feet.
- Northern Pike – Fair: Northern Pike are hitting live bait, jigs and crankbaits.
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Spirit Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542
Boat ramp courtesy docks are in place. Water temperatures have started to come up and should continue to climb with warm weather in the forecast. Most lakes are in the mid-50s. Most fish are still out in deeper water while water temperatures are low. The walleye season is closed on the Iowa Great Lakes until May 2nd. Last updated on 04/16/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 55.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
All ramps are open. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.
- Black Crappie – Fair
- Bluegill – Slow
- Pumpkinseed – Slow
- Water Temperature (°F): 55.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 55.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Some anglers have been catching fish from shore.
- Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers had been reporting lots of smaller yellow bass during the ice season.
Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)
- Water Temperature (°F): 55.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 52.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Boat ramp docks are in. The channel at Templar Park boat ramp is open, allowing easier travel to and from the lake. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.
- Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching fish in 16 feet of water. Using electronics makes it easy to get on top of fish. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic.
- Bluegill – Good: Some anglers have been successful with hook, worm and bobber from shore.
- Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers were catching good amounts of quality-size, 9- to 13-inch fish during the ice season.
- Water Temperature (°F): 50.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
All ramps should be available for use. The walleye season is closed until May 2nd.
Bluegill – Slow: Anglers had been successful on the major bays during the ice season.
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