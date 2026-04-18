North Iowa Outdoors: Get the Boat Ready

It is time to get your boat ready for fun on the water with family and friends. Follow these simple tips to ensure your boat is safe and running smoothly when boating weather arrives.

Inspect your boat and trailer – Start at one end and check the entire boat, including the engine and fluid levels. Inspect the hull for cracks, dents or damage. Make sure the propeller is securely attached. Check the trailer tire pressure and tread condition and vehicle-to-trailer electrical connections. Inspect the winch, winch cable, and tiedowns. Safety first – Visually inspect each lifejacket looking for rips or tears and make sure all straps and buckles work properly and are not frayed. Check if your fire extinguisher is fully charged and not expired. Inspect the horn and emergency signaling devices. Restock the first aid kit. Inspect for minor repairs – Put in the boat plug, attach hoses that were removed, and check for loose connections. Be sure to check for any cracks in hoses. If they are starting to become brittle, replace them before refilling anything. Check Electronics and Batteries – Inspect electrical connections to ensure they are clean, tight and corrosion-free. Charge and test your battery with a voltmeter to be certain that it will hold a charge. Clean the battery terminals with a wire brush if needed. Inspect and replace worn out spark plugs.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages all boaters to enroll in a boating education course. Traditional and online courses are available. Courses are made to fit every schedule and lifestyle. Find information about course options online at www.iowadnr.gov/boated.v