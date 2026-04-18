NIACC Celebrates Community College Month

This April, North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) joins colleges nationwide in celebrating Community College Month (#CCMonth), highlighting the essential role community and technical colleges play in powering America’s workforce and expanding economic opportunity. #CCMonth is an annual grassroots campaign to bring attention to the value and importance of community colleges led by the Association of Community College Trustees.

“Community colleges are a smart place to start and a strong way to keep moving forward,” said Joel Pedersen, NIACC President. “At NIACC, we create clear paths to transfer, build workforce skills and prepare students for what’s next. That work matters. Many NIACC graduates stay local, strengthening the communities we serve.”

As part of Community College Month, NIACC will host two free community courses on campus. Staying Steady When Emotions Run High will be held on Tuesday, April 21 from 1-3 p.m. Emotions can run high in today’s workplace, but knowing how to respond can make all the difference. This class is designed for anyone who interacts with customers, patients, members, or the public. Participants will learn how to recognize what escalates conflict, manage their stress response, and use a simple five-step framework to confidently de-escalate difficult situations. A second course, Motivation: A Practical Guide to Motivating Employees, will be held on Tuesday, April 28 from 9-10 a.m. and will focus on helping participants identify the factors that motivate and de-motivate employees. Both classes are offered free of charge in celebration of Community College Month. Registration is required and space is limited. Call 641-422-4358 to register.