Hancock County Board to Consider Budget Approval

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting on kiow.com or b1031.com.

The supervisors will hold a public hearing on Hancock County’s budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027. In so doing, they will consider a resolution approving the Hancock County elected officials compensation for Fiscal Year 2027. After the hearing, the board will vote on whether to adopt Hancock County’s Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Budget.

Director of Maintenance Jake Schreur will provide updates on maintenance and discuss environmental testing of the vault. He will ask the board to consider a quote for dirt work and seed work for the courthouse lawn with North Iowa Turf & Irrigation.

Andy Buffington, Emergency Management /Zoning /Communications Director will discuss and possibly ask the board to consider the donation of a Polaris Ranger and Triton Trailer to the Britt Fire Department.

The board will then convene as Drainage Trustees to handle drainage issues before adjourning.