Severe Storms, Tornado Risk Expected Across Iowa Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 16, 2026) — Forecasters are warning of a significant severe weather outbreak across Iowa Friday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and tornadoes posing the greatest threats.

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, storms are expected to develop between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. near and just east of Interstate 35 before rapidly moving eastward through the evening hours.

Meteorologists say numerous severe storms are possible, with the highest risk window lasting from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Storms are expected to move quickly—around 50 miles per hour—giving residents little time to react.

The primary hazards include damaging wind gusts and tornadoes, with some tornadoes potentially reaching EF2 strength in central Iowa. Stronger tornadoes could develop farther east. Large hail, possibly up to golf ball size or larger, is also a concern.

“Damaging winds are the primary threat, with gusts potentially exceeding 75 miles per hour in some areas,” forecasters noted.

In addition to severe storms, heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding. Rivers and streams are already elevated due to recent rain, and additional precipitation may cause minor river flooding and ponding in low-lying or urban areas.

Officials are urging residents to remain weather-aware, especially those with outdoor plans. Having multiple ways to receive warnings—such as weather radios, mobile alerts, and local media—is critical due to the fast-moving nature of the storms.

Looking ahead, a sharp temperature drop is expected behind the system. Much of Iowa could see overnight lows dip below freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning, prompting concerns about damage to sensitive vegetation.