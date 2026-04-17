Search Underway for Missing 16-Year-Old Hudsen Marie Johnson Last Seen in Mason City

MASON CITY, IOWA – A regional search is underway for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Mason City, prompting concern from authorities who say she may be at risk.

Hudsen Marie Johnson was reported missing on the afternoon of April 1, 2026, after disappearing from a youth shelter where she had been placed earlier that day. Staff at the Mason City facility notified law enforcement at approximately 3:41 p.m. when they realized she was no longer at the location.

Johnson is not originally from Mason City, but investigators believe she may have connections in the area. Authorities say she has been seen in the city recently, though tips suggest she could also be in other parts of Iowa or possibly Minnesota.

She is described as a 16-year-old white female, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and shoulder-length hair that is currently dyed black with a purple hue. At the time she went missing, Johnson was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, ripped light or faded blue jeans, and white Nike tennis shoes.

Officials say Johnson is considered “street-wise,” but they also warn she is at high risk of being exploited or harmed. Adding to the concern, authorities report she has been using the alias “Yuri” and falsely claiming to be from Korea.

A recent photo of Johnson is available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact local law enforcement or submit a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s tipline on its website.

The investigation remains active as authorities continue to follow leads and coordinate across jurisdictions.