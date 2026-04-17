Rural Revival Forum Series to Launch in Clarion with Focus on Public Schools

CLARION, Iowa — A new community-driven forum series aimed at sparking conversation and engagement around key local issues will kick off later this month in Clarion.

“Rural Revival: Local Voices, Common Goals,” a series designed to bring residents together for open dialogue about the future of their communities, will hold its first event on Tuesday, April 21, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Clarion Public Library, 302 N. Main St. The event is free and open to the public, with light refreshments provided.

Organizers say the goal of the series is to create a welcoming space for community members to explore important topics, build shared understanding, and encourage more active civic participation.

The inaugural forum will focus on Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement’s (Iowa CCI) “Public School Strong” campaign, a grassroots effort advocating for increased state funding for public schools. The campaign calls on Iowa school boards to adopt a resolution supporting a 5% increase in State Supplemental Aid and opposing the use of public tax dollars for private schools.

So far, 11 of Iowa’s 325 school boards have adopted the resolution. Locally, the Belmond-Klemme School Board unanimously approved the full resolution in December, while the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows School Board adopted a partial version in March following encouragement from area residents.

Tim Glaza, a community organizer with Iowa CCI, will present information on the campaign’s goals and strategies. The presentation will be followed by an open discussion, giving attendees an opportunity to ask questions and share perspectives. Local volunteers will also discuss how the campaign can expand to additional school districts.

The Rural Revival series is organized by participating Democratic county committees within the North Iowa County to County Collaboration. Organizers emphasize that the forums are intended to foster respectful dialogue and encourage participants to approach discussions with curiosity and openness. 🌱

Future forums are expected to address a range of topics, including health care, Medicaid, water quality, and candidate forums.

For more information about the April 21 event, contact Kathy Schnell at [email protected] or 515-571-6310. Those interested in getting involved with the regional collaboration or learning about upcoming forums can reach out to [email protected].