Marjorie Sorenson

Marjorie A. Sorenson, 102, of Britt, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at Hancock County Health System.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Marjorie Ann, was born November 11, 1923, daughter of Obert and Edith (Nissan) Bell, rural Thompson. She attended country school through 8th grade, then graduated from Lake Mills Community School graduating in 1939. She wasn’t able to teach until she was 18 years old, so then she attended Britt Community College graduating in 1941. She taught at Linden Township #8 and also in Rake. During summer months, she joined her sister, Opal, in Denver, Colorado and did clerical work.

Marjorie married Russell S. Sorenson on July 10, 1945 at Linden Lutheran Church in rural Thompson. The newly married couple rented until moving to Russell’s birthplace and purchasing that farm near Crystal Lake. They were parents to five children, Janet, Linda, Richard, Marcia and Diane.

Marjorie took correspondence classes and attended summer school at Mankato State University and obtained her bachelor’s degree in education. She taught at Woden-Crystal Lake Community School until 1977 when they decided to spend their winters in warmer climates, including Arizona, Texas and Florida. They enjoyed traveling in their motor home and fishing in Canada, They moved to Britt in August 1999. She quickly became acquainted with several new friends who became very dear to her for the next 26 years, Marjorie spent her time quilting, crocheting, knitting, having coﬀee with friends, playing cards and traveling.

She is survived by her children and their spouses. Janet (James) Federer, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Linda (Dennis) Barnes, Britt, Iowa; Richard (Carol) Sorenson, Riverton, Wyoming; Marcia (Bill) Simpson, Woden, Iowa and Diane (Don) Schulz, Hudson, Iowa. 12 grandchildren Angie (Steve Raber) Gerdes, Jason (Mary Beth) Barnes, Teresa (Peter Levinson) Federer, Robert (Angie) Gerdes Jr, Jeremy (Robyn) Barnes, Erik (Amy) Federer, Jill (Alex) Schutjer, Joshua (Whitney) Sorenson, Joel (Carrie) Federer, Matthew (Lauren) Sorenson, JoDee (Brian) Velky, and Megan (Matt) Hagman. 25 Great Grandchildren Taylor and Jenna Gerdes, Cayson and Rylan Barnes, Kaytlyn and Mandy Anzivino, Drew, Sam and Grant Schutjer, Isaac and Ethan Federer, Will and Amelia Federer, Hazel and Meyer Levinson, Gavin, Kellen and Kyla Velky, Lydia and Mason Hagman, Alexander, Maddox and Charles Sorenson and Ada and Bess Sorenson. Step children: Marty (Denise) Simpson, Steve (Julie) Simpson and Brian (Nicole) Simpson. Step grandchildren: Trent (Ali) Simpson and Taye; Nick (Susie) Simpson and Baby Girl in May and Alexis and Riley Simpson. Russell’s sisters: Dorothy Brown, Paulette ( Ronald)Dahle and Elizabeth Barnum and many nieces and nephews from both Bell and Sorenson side.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, her parents, sisters and spouses Neva (Orle) Severson and Opal (Melvin) Leibrand DeVries, her brother Donald (Almira) Bell.