Joan Nielsen, 92, of Britt, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at her home in Britt, Iowa.

Memorial service for Joan will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Faith Bible Church, 707 4th St SW, Britt, IA 50423.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, April 17, 2026 at Faith Bible Church and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HCHS Foundation or the West Hancock Scholarship Fund.

Joan Elizabeth (Phillips) Nielsen, daughter of Rev. Robert and Anna (Hess) Phillips, was born October 22, 1933, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Throughout her childhood, Joan lived in several communities following her father’s ministry before the family settled in LuVerne, Iowa, where she graduated from high school in 1952.

On July 24, 1955, Joan married her high school sweetheart, Jerry “Jeb” Nielsen. Together, they made their home on a farm outside of Britt, where they lovingly raised their three children and built a life centered around family, faith, and community.

Joan was a dedicated and compassionate nurse. She attended Iowa Methodist School of Nursing, graduating in 1955. Joan devoted more than 30 years of service to the Britt Hospital, where her caring and compassionate nature shone through as she cared for countless patients. Following her retirement, she continued to give her time as a volunteer for several more years. Joan also served as the resident nurse on the family farm, always ready to lend a helping hand whenever needed.

In her free time, Joan enjoyed sports, especially watching golf, and she participated in a bowling league. Joan and Jeb shared a love of travel, exploring many places across the United States together, and they enjoyed playing in numerous golf tournaments side by side. Above all, Joan cherished her family and lived her life grounded in deep faith. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church, now Faith Bible Church, in Britt, where she served on various committees. Joan was also a member of PEO and United Methodist Women.

She was always supportive, put her family first, and was ready to step in with encouragement and a positive attitude.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jerry (Jeb) Nielsen; children Jerry Robert (Victoria) Nielsen and their children Albert Nielsen and Rosemary (Ward) Wood & Cassandra; Jody (Thomas) Larson; and Jeffery (Rebecca) Nielsen and their children Zach (Amber) Nielsen & Teagen, Sawyer, Briggs; Rachel (Jase) Rohde & Judah, Gideon, Noah, Eden; Jamisen (Sheila) Nielsen & Riddic, Eloise, Archer, Ledger; and Chloe (Jordan) Savoy; brother Dean Phillips, brothers-in-law Jim (Joyce) Nielsen, Dale (Rose) Nielsen, and Ron Nielsen; sister-in-law, Bev Nielsen along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law Albert and Cordelia Nielsen, sisters-in-law Jane Nielsen, Janice Nielsen, and Carol Phillips and brother-in-law Roger Nielsen.