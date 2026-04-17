Local NewsLocal NewsMediaRoad Work

Hancock County Schedules a Bridge Replacement

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor36 minutes agoLast Updated: April 16, 2026

A bridge replacement is scheduled to take place The contractor is moving and replacing a bridge. Weather pending project should take 4 weeks. Please you detour set up on HWY 69, 170th/B55, and Nash Ave/R44.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor36 minutes agoLast Updated: April 16, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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