Donald Schroeder, 92, of Clarion, left this earth on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at Country Meadow Place in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 20, 2026 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM prior to services at the church on Monday.

Don was born July 18, 1933 in Clarion, Iowa, the son of Norman and Ruby (Chapman) Schroeder. He attended school in rural Clarion, enlisted in the Marine Corp after school, serving as a Military Police, stationed in San Diego, California and attended Lineman/Electrical college in Chicago after his time in the Marine Corp.

Don met the love of his life, an elementary teacher, Diane Carlson. They were united in marriage on July 6, 1957 in Stanhope by her father, Reverend Walter E Carlson. Their first home was in New Jersey. Don worked for Western Electric and Diane was a substitute teacher. They soon moved back to Clarion where they established their home and raised a wonderful family of three children: Steve, Missy and Charlie. They worked side by side in their electrical business, Central Electric. Don’s last ten years of working before retirement he served as maintenance worker at Eaton Corp in Belmond while continuing to do electrical work around Clarion and in Texas.

Don was involved in many community activities. He was a Boy Scout Master for over 20 years, taking numerous scouts on monthly camping trips and several boundary water canoe trips. He shared his love of the outdoors with those Scouts as well as family and friends. He had many fishing trips into Canada and Minnesota and hunted deer and turkey in the Leon area for over 50 years. If he wasn’t on an electrical job, he was fishing the rivers or creeks around Wright County. He always had a great hunting or fishing story to share.

Don and Diane were partners in life. They were devoted members of First Lutheran Church in Clarion. They had a cabin at Elm Lake and enjoyed many family and friend times there. They were Winter Texas for 22 years together and Don went another 2 years after Diane’s passing. They loved to travel the United States, going to all but 3 states and both Canada and Mexico.

Donald is survived by their children, Steven Schroeder of Johnson City, Texas, Charlie (Bill Brown) Hammel of Floris, Iowa; Son-in-Law, Mark Huling, Garner, Iowa; grandchildren, Megan (Chad) Baker and their children Emma, Koen, Kennedy, Avery and Reagan, Cassandra (John) Leslie, Jessica (Andrew) Noe and their child Virginia, Tyson (Laura) Huling, Mataya Huling and her child Hayzel, Jennifer Hammel and her children Amaya, Jayla, Trey and Aliyah, Logan (Jessica) Hammel and their children Harmony and William, Patrick (Dana) Hammel and his child, Aiden; brother-in-law Walter Carlson.

He is preceded in death by his wife Diane in 2018; parents, his in-laws; all of his siblings; and daugther, Missy Huling, of Garner, on April 12, 2026.