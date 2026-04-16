United Way of North Central Iowa to Host Inaugural Women United Luncheon in Mason City

MASON CITY, IA — The United Way of North Central Iowa will host its first-ever Women United Luncheon later this month, bringing together community members to celebrate and support opportunities for women across the region.

The event, sponsored by Thrivent, is scheduled for April 28 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Muse Norris Conference Center.

Featured speaker for the luncheon will be Dr. Rachel McGuire, Vice President of Student Development & Success at NIACC. McGuire is widely recognized as an advocate for education and lifelong learning, with a career centered on encouraging individuals to pursue their goals despite challenges. Her message is expected to highlight perseverance, opportunity, and the value of continued personal and professional growth.

The luncheon marks the official launch of Women United in North Central Iowa, an initiative focused on helping women transition from education into the workforce. The program supports this mission by providing scholarships, resources, and community connections aimed at strengthening career pathways.

Organizers say attendees will have the opportunity to connect with other women in the community, learn more about the impact of Women United initiatives, and explore ways to get involved in supporting local efforts.

Lunch will be provided at the event.

Tickets are free for Women United members, while non-members can attend for $10.

More information about Women United and how to get involved is available at www.unitedwaynci.org/women-united.

For additional details, contact United Way of North Central Iowa CEO Jen Arends at 641-423-1774 or [email protected].