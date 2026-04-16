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Garner Makes Plans for Spring Cleanup
Many area cities have spring cleanup days and Garner is no exception to the rule. The city council has now officially set the date for spring cleanup according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.
Schmidt encourages Garner residents to take advantage of the opportunity.
It is also a time for bargain hunters looking for that item they may need or want.
The event happens on May 2nd.
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