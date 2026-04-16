Forest City Community School District Partners with Iowa Giving Crew to Launch Student Basic Needs Closet

The Forest City Community School District is proud to announce a new partnership with Iowa Giving Crew (IGC) as part of the organization’s newly established North Iowa Chapter. This collaboration will bring valuable resources to students and families across the district by addressing essential, everyday needs.

Iowa Giving Crew, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2017, began as a grassroots effort in Cedar Rapids and has since grown into a statewide organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families facing hardship. Through direct assistance, community partnerships, and initiatives like Operation Education, IGC works to fill critical gaps and provide meaningful support where it is needed most.

The launch of the North Iowa Chapter marks an exciting expansion for the organization and will initially serve Winnebago County, with plans to extend its reach to surrounding communities. Local leadership, composed of community-focused professionals with strong ties to North Iowa, will guide the chapter’s efforts to ensure resources are directed where they can make the greatest impact.

As its first initiative, the North Iowa Chapter is partnering with the Forest City Community School District to establish and supply a K–12 basic needs closet, the FC Helping Hands Corner. The FC Helping Hands Corner will open for students on Monday, April 27, launching with clothing and hygiene products to support students’ day-to-day needs. The district and Iowa Giving Crew are also excited to build on this momentum by preparing for the back-to-school season in August, when the closet will expand to include school supplies, additional clothing, and other essential items to help students start the year strong.

Students in need of basic essentials are encouraged to connect with their school counselor, school nurse, or building administrator to access supplies from the FC Helping Hands Corner. This resource is available to ensure every student has the support they need to feel prepared, confident, and ready to learn each day.

“This partnership represents an incredible opportunity for our district and our students,” said Superintendent Darwin Lehmann. “By working together with the Iowa Giving Crew, we are able to better meet the needs of the whole child and ensure every student has the tools they need to succeed.”

The North Iowa Chapter will operate under the same governance and bylaws as the parent organization, ensuring transparency and accountability. Notably, 100% of all donations to the Iowa Giving Crew are directed back into supporting individuals and families in the communities it serves.

Community members interested in supporting this effort or learning more about Iowa Giving Crew and its programs are encouraged to visit www.IowaGivingCrew.org or contact the North Iowa Chapter at northiowachapter@ iowagivingcrew.org.