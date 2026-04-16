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Forest City Tackles Telecommunications Installation Standards
The Forest City Council held a discussion on installation standards for telecommunication infrastructure. City Administrator Tony Mikes explained that the discussion was necessary.
The placement of the boxes is crucial according to Mikes because of the potential hazards it could face.
The council is exploring all options that are available to ensure safety and access.
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