Schumacher Named Clear Lake July 4th Grand Marshall

The Clear Lake 4th of July Celebration will have a familiar face as its Grand Marshall. Clear Lake City Councilwoman Beth Ann Schumacher has been tapped with the honor. It was a complete surprise to her.

She has spent decades in community involvement and as an educator.

Throughout her career as an educator, a volunteer, and now Grand Marshall, Schumacher has not aspired to be a role model.

Her love for Clear Lake runs deep and she sees the city as a thriving Iowa town.

The parade, themed “America 250,” will honor the nation’s 250th birthday, marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Clear Lake is joining other cities and communities across the state, as well as the nation in celebrating the achievement.