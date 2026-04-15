WCTA Distributes Over $2 Million in Member Dividends

WCTA Fiber Internet will disburse nearly 7,200 dividend checks totaling more than $2 million to

its members later this spring. These payments represent the remaining deferred dividends for

members who received service in 2006, along with additional patronage dividends for a portion

of 2002.

“WCTA’s continued growth is made possible by the loyalty and support of our members and

the communities we serve,” said Board President Mark R. Johnson. “We are proud to share

our success by giving back directly to them.”

The dividend distribution was approved earlier this year by the WCTA Board of Directors.

Current board members include Larry Foley, Curt Helland, Mark R. Johnson, Dale Meinders,

Nancy Moklestad, Shanan Redinger, and Jim Scholbrock.

As a member-owned cooperative, WCTA is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable

telecommunications services. WCTA provides 100% fiber optic internet to customers across

Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. For more information about WCTA and its services,

please visit wctatel.net.