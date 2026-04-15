New Chapter Opens for Iowa Giving Crew

Iowa Giving Crew (IGC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families in need, is proud to announce the launch of its North Iowa Chapter. This expansion marks an important milestone in the organization’s continued growth and its mission to fill gaps and marshal resources to help people in need across Iowa communities.

Iowa Giving Crew began in 2017 as a lighthearted prank among friends in Cedar Rapids that quickly

evolved into a grassroots movement focused on helping people in need. What started as a local effort has grown to serve individuals and families throughout the I-380 Corridor and Eastern Iowa through direct assistance, strategic community partnerships, and impactful programs such as Operation Education.

The newly established North Iowa Chapter will initially serve Winnebago County, with plans to expand into surrounding North Iowa communities in the future. The chapter will be led by long-trusted friends of the Crew who operate a local insurance business and are deeply involved in the North Iowa nonprofit landscape. This leadership team brings strong community relationships and firsthand knowledge of regional needs to ensure Iowa Giving Crew’s mission continues to create meaningful, localized impact.

The North Iowa Chapter is already collaborating with local education leaders to identify key challenges within the Forest City School District. Its first initiative will focus on building and stocking a basic needs closet for K-12 students, providing essential items that support dignity, attendance, and academic success. This effort builds upon the proven success of IGC’s Operation Education program in Cedar Rapids.

The North Iowa Chapter of Iowa Giving Crew will operate under the same bylaws and governing board as the parent organization, ensuring transparency, accountability, and responsible stewardship of donor funds. All funds raised through the North Iowa Chapter will be used to address unmet needs within North Iowa communities.

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