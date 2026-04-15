KIOW Prep of the Week April 15
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Bella Schisel and AJ Fuentes
This week’s MBT KIOW Co-Preps of the Week are a senior and junior from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Bella Schisel and AJ Fuentes were incredible on the pitch last week for the Cardinals. In 3 wins, Schisel scored 12 goals on just 18 shots on goal. Not to be outdone, Fuentes scored 10 goals on 17 shots on goal to go along with 4 assists over 3 games. Both Schisel and Fuentes currently lead the state in goals scored on the season. Congratulations to Bella Schisel and AJ Fuentes of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, this week’s MBT KIOW Co-Preps of the Week.
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