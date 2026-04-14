Judith Conner

Judith Rose (Cooling) Conner, 84, of Belmond, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2026. Public funeral services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2026, 10:30 am, at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. Pastor Katie Pals will be officiating. Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Dougherty, IA. Public visitation will be Friday from 5-7 PM and will continue one hour prior to the services at the funeral home Saturday. Judy’s funeral service will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person on the Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page. Just LIKE the page to view. Memorials and other expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Family of Judy Cooling, 1598 Tyrrell Lane, Belmond, IA 50421.

Judy was born January 29, 1942, in Mason City, Iowa to Francis and Aileen (Coyle) Cooling. Judy grew up on a farm with 6 siblings in Dougherty, Iowa and graduated from Rockford Community School in 1960.

On July 1, 1961, Judy was married to James Hovelson. The union was blessed with two daughters, Lisa Marie and Ann Katheryn. They moved to Belmond in 1969 where Judy worked for Central Soya for many years.

On October 26, 1979, Judy was united in marriage to Jermone Conner in Belmond, IA. From this union Judy gained two more daughters, Jeri Lee and Lynn Ann and one son: Sean Louis. Together Judy and Jerry lived in Minneapolis, MN, St. Louis, MO, DeKalb, IL, Lafayette, IN, and eventually returned to Belmond for their retirement years. Throughout these years, Judy was a dedicated and hardworking professional, notably working for Central Soya while in Belmond and University of Purdue in Indiana. Judy and Jerry were owners of the A & W restaurant in Belmond for several years.

Judy will be remembered for her love of gardening and her spirited passion for golf. Judy’s true passion was for her family. She was a devoted mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was her grandchildren’s biggest fan. She would travel to many different towns and states to cheer them on, never wanting to miss any of their activities.

She is survived by her daughters: Lisa (Neal) Nelson, Belmond, IA; Ann (Chris) Brown, Bel Air, MD; Jeri Lee (Steve) Been, Belmond, IA; Lynn Biever, Brainerd, MN; son: Sean Conner, Belmond, IA; Grandchildren: Kyle (Grant Richard-Jones) Nelson, Andersonville, IL; Katie (Nick) Belt, Evanston, IL; Kevin (Allyson) Been, Duncombe, IA; Travis (Kaiti) Been, Belmond, IA; Sean Biever, Brainerd, MN; Taylor Brown, Bel Air, MD; Tess (Matt Kline) Brown, Carlstadt, NJ; and Tatum Brown, Canton, MD; Great-grandchildren: Natalie, Harper, and Nora Been, Avett and Juniper Been and Sadie Belt.; Brother: Jerry (Phyllis) Cooling, Mason City, IA; Sisters-in-law: Marilyn Cooling, Montrose, CO; Pearl Cooling, Montrose, CO; Judy (Harry) Reever, Glidden, IA; Kristi Ruckstaetter, Arlington, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jerry in 2024; Grandson, Casey Biever; Sisters: Ann (Frank) Weiner and Kay (Jerry) Gleason; Brothers: Hugh (Velma) Cooling; Donald (Don) Cooling; and William (Bill) Cooling; Nephews: Tim Reever, Joe Weiner and Gary (Sheryl) Weiner; In-Laws; Louie and Esther Conner; Bruce and Carol Ewald; and Charlie Ruckstaetter.