AudioLocal NewsLocal NewsMedia

Hancock County Prepares for Road Closures

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: April 13, 2026

Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis alerted the Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday of a possible road closure in the next few days.

Questions arose as to the potential detour for the construction work.

Highway construction may pose a problem and larger trucks may have to use an alternate route according to Purvis.

The road work may continue for about 30 days and is dependent on the weather.

 

 

 

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: April 13, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button