Hancock County Prepares for Road Closures
Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis alerted the Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday of a possible road closure in the next few days.
Questions arose as to the potential detour for the construction work.
Highway construction may pose a problem and larger trucks may have to use an alternate route according to Purvis.
The road work may continue for about 30 days and is dependent on the weather.
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