Charlotte Ellis, 74, of Alexander, IA, died April 4, 2026, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA. Public visitation will be Thursday, April 16, 2026, from 11 am to 1 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. There will be a public graveside service at the Buckeye Cemetery at 2:30 PM that day with the Reverend Robert Miller officiating. Memorials may be directed in care of the Charlotte Ellis family, P.O. Box 224, Belmond, IA 50421.

Charlotte Ellis was born October 21, 1951, in Ogden, Utah. She is the daughter of Lloyd and Evelyn (Maw) Ellis. She grew up in Ogden, Utah, where she loved the breath-taking scenery. Charlotte absolutely loved the mountains and spending time in the canyon with family.

During her younger years while she attended high school, she played tennis and truly enjoyed the sport. She was quite proficient at it as well. Charlotte not only played tennis in high school but also had the occasional one on one matches for additional practice with her sisters.

At the age of 20, Charlotte was united in marriage to Clifford Bruce Nicholson and their union was blessed with three daughters and five sons. The couple spent many years together raising their children and making allot of wonderful memories along the way.

Charlotte was a very selfless woman always putting her family first so that they could get what they needed all the while never complaining. Throughout the marriage the family resided in Utah and Iowa.

Charlotte had various jobs throughout her lifetime, but being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother were always her favorite titles.

Charlotte loved being outdoors on beautiful days. She loved car rides while listening her favorite 50s, 60, and 70s music. The Beach Boys were her favorite. Charlotte also loved spending time at Clear Lake, sitting by the docks watching the boats all while eating ice cream or freshly baked cookies or sometimes both!

Charlotte truly enjoyed the simple little things in life to her were the big things and meant the most to her. Charlotte did occasional cooking and baking, with her family remembering fondly “Mom’s” famous fried chicken. Over the years some of her children tried perfecting her famous fried chicken but never even came close. It was amazing.

There are so many wonderful memories that her family have of her, but they’ll always remember her for her strength, caring ways, being a wonderful mother, grandma, and great grandma and overall, as a truly selfless woman, who loved her family and the simple things in life.

Charlotte’s memory will be carried on in the hearts and minds of her daughter: Jennifer (Roobert) Spurgeon, Alexander, IA; son Lloyd (Angel) Nicholson, Thornton, IA; daughter Crystal Hoyt, Alexander, IA; sons: Scott Nicholson, Thornton, IA, Craig (Amanda Swan) Nicholson, Sioux City, IA, and Bryan (Brooke) Nicholson, Hampton, IA; brother Jim Ellis, Kansas City, MO; 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and other family members.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, the father of her children Clifford Bruce Nicholson, son Thomas Nicholson, daughter Valarie Flygare, sisters: Stephanie Weber, Sharon Ellis, and Karen Burgess, along with many other family members. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. http://www. andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral. com 641-444-4474.