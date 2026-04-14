Area Sees Its Share of Watches and Warnings with More Possibly Coming

Teams from the National Weather Service are heading out to survey the damage from Monday night’s possible tornadoes in northwest Iowa, according to meteorologist Mike Fowle.

Media outlets are also showing photos of a tornado in Clay County. There are no reports of any injuries though there are multiple reports of large hail shattering windows and denting rooftops. Carroll County reported wind gusts of 60 miles an hour. Winnebago County was under a tornado warning around 9:45pm, preceded and followed by a number of severe thunderstorm warnings affecting Worth, Kossuth, and Hancock counties. There were half dollar size hail reports near Garner along with a pair of reports of pea size hail in Mason City near the airport.

Fowle warns more severe weather is possible later today, but the threat is further to the south, targeting central and eastern Iowa.

He predicts the timeframe will be late this afternoon and into tonight. Fowle says the weather pattern appears to be staying in place and there could be a chance for severe weather daily through Friday.