The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/14/26

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am in the courtroom on the third floor. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. Public Hearing for FY 27 Budget.

3. Consider for approval FY 27 Budget.

4. Consider for approval Budget Resolutions.

5. Consider for approval liquor license for Rice Lake Izaak Walton Community Center.

6. Consider for approval Sheriff’s Quarterly Report.

7. 9:15 A.M. Paul Armstrong, EMS to discuss EMS Radio Systems and paging systems

on the Northwest side of the County.

8. Discussion, with possible action, regarding budget amendment for Emergency

Medical Services Fund.

9. Discussion, with possible action, creating a Safety Committee.

10. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

11. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

12. Discussion, with possible action, regarding Engineer’s report for adding culvert and

intake near DD 18 Lat 16 – Nelson/Andersland landowners.

13. Consider for approval FY 27 Secondary Road Budget and Five-Year Construction Program.

14. Consider for approval equipment purchase for the Secondary Road Department.

15. Consider for approval Utility Permit for Heartland Power in Grant Township.

16. Consider for approval letter to ISAC regarding CSN.

17. Open Forum.

18. Consider for approval County claims.

19. Consider for approval Auditor’s transfers.