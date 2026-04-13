The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/13/26

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Elizabeth Thyer, Gardiner + Company, to present the Fiscal Year End 2024-2025 Wright County Audit.

6. Approve new hire for Telecommunications Specialist in the Wright County Communications Office.

7. Review and receive the Budget Amendment documents for FYE2026.

8. Set Budget Amendment hearing for May 4, 2026.

9. 9:30 a.m. Public Hearing for Matrix review of Buffalo Site in Vernon Township, Section 15 for 2 new

confinement pits and barns.

10. 9:45 a.m. Public Hearing for Matrix review in Lake Township, Section 22 to increase the animal capacity only

to existing confinement facility.

11. Old Business.

12. New Business.

13. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review and sign any drainage work orders.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.