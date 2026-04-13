The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/13/26

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Conservation Remodel Project

b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

d. Administrative Office Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

1. DD 23/Lat 9 submitted by Doug Petersburg

8. Claims

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Annual Manure Management Plan Updates

13. ICAP – Member Proxies

14. Jeff Gorball, Zoning Commission – Zoning Change Recommendation for Parcel 02-29-376-013

15. Civil Service Commission Attorney Appointee Acknowledgement

16. Building/Grounds

a.General

b.Maintenance

17. WINN-WORTH BETCO

18. Water/Wastewater

19. Department Head Discussion

20. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and

Owner/Operator Ag Property)

21. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

22. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power, Thompson – April 13 – 11:30 A.M.

b. FY27 Budget Hearing – April 20 – 9:00 A.M.

c. Fertile HBI Dedication – 3494 Eagle Ave, Fertile – April 21 – 4:00 P.M.

d. DD #14 Completion Hearing – May 4 – 9:30 A.M.

Adjourn