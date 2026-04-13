The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/13/26
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Conservation Remodel Project
b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
d. Administrative Office Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
1. DD 23/Lat 9 submitted by Doug Petersburg
8. Claims
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Annual Manure Management Plan Updates
13. ICAP – Member Proxies
14. Jeff Gorball, Zoning Commission – Zoning Change Recommendation for Parcel 02-29-376-013
15. Civil Service Commission Attorney Appointee Acknowledgement
16. Building/Grounds
a.General
b.Maintenance
17. WINN-WORTH BETCO
18. Water/Wastewater
19. Department Head Discussion
20. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and
Owner/Operator Ag Property)
21. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
22. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Heartland Power, Thompson – April 13 – 11:30 A.M.
b. FY27 Budget Hearing – April 20 – 9:00 A.M.
c. Fertile HBI Dedication – 3494 Eagle Ave, Fertile – April 21 – 4:00 P.M.
d. DD #14 Completion Hearing – May 4 – 9:30 A.M.
Adjourn
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