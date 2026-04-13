The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/13/26
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/282782845
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes, consider correction to March 30, 2026 minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on Hancock County’s budget for FY2026-2027
Consider Resolution Approving Hancock County Elected Official Compensation for FY2027
Consider Resolution Adoption of Hancock County’s FY2026-2027 Budget
9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss environmental testing of vault,
consider quote for dirtwork and seedwork for lawn with North Iowa Turf & Irrigation
9:45 a.m. Michelle Eisenman, Auditor, re: consider payroll change
9:50 a.m. Andy Buffington, EMA/Zoning/Communications Director, re: discuss and possibly consider
donation of Polaris Ranger and Triton Trailer to the Britt Fire Department
10:00 a.m. Discuss offering of Globe Life (Liberty National) benefit for employees
Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:15 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Consider drainage invoices
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item
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