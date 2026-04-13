The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/13/26

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/282782845

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes, consider correction to March 30, 2026 minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on Hancock County’s budget for FY2026-2027

Consider Resolution Approving Hancock County Elected Official Compensation for FY2027

Consider Resolution Adoption of Hancock County’s FY2026-2027 Budget

9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss environmental testing of vault,

consider quote for dirtwork and seedwork for lawn with North Iowa Turf & Irrigation

9:45 a.m. Michelle Eisenman, Auditor, re: consider payroll change

9:50 a.m. Andy Buffington, EMA/Zoning/Communications Director, re: discuss and possibly consider

donation of Polaris Ranger and Triton Trailer to the Britt Fire Department

10:00 a.m. Discuss offering of Globe Life (Liberty National) benefit for employees

Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:15 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Consider drainage invoices

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item