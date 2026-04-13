Garner to Improve Street Conditions

As the spring season continues, so does the growth of potholes in area streets. Chemicals used on the streets, seasonal heating, and other factors play a role in this problem. However Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt says that his city is doing something about that.

Schmidt stated that the city is becoming proactive in their efforts to limit or even eliminate the problems.

Schmidt wants the city to have the appearance of a well maintained community and has placed this issue at the top of the list.

Schmidt emphasized that the city has taken its eye off of the pothole issues because of bigger projects that have taken priority, but the now he welcomes reports from residents on these issues.

Residents with issues should contact the Garner City all during normal business hours.