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Forest City Moves Forward with the Wastewater Treatment Plant

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: April 10, 2026

The Forest City Council continues to work on the improvements it’s required to make on the city wastewater treatment plant. City Administrator Tony Mikes explained that the city continues to fund the improvements.

According to Mikes, the city still has some time left on getting the project completely paid for.

The city is making the improvements to keep pace with current standards.

 

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: April 10, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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