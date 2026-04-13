David Allen Bruns

David Allan Bruns, 88 of Fertile passed away on April 10, 2026 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Funeral services for David will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at First Baptist Church, 18508 E Hwy 9, Forest City, with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.

A visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the First Baptist Church in Forest City.

Burial will take place in First Baptist Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

David was born July 12, 1937 in Buffalo Center, Iowa, the son of Theodore J. and Alvina V. (Furst) Bruns. They resided in Buffalo Center until 1948 and then moved to a farm by Fertile, Iowa where he graduated from Fertile High School. He was married to Lola Hillesland on October 10, 1959 at the Forest City United Methodist Church.

David was a life-long farmer. He loved working the land and reaping a harvest and wasn’t afraid of an honest day’s work. He enjoyed restoring old tractors, going on tractor rides and woodworking. He was a life long member of First Baptist Church in Forest City, Iowa. He served his church as a deacon, was on the buildings and grounds committee and cemetery board, and was an usher for many years. He was a member of the Fertile Lions Club and was on the board of the local creamery until it closed.

He loved his family and enjoyed the time he spent with them, especially his grandchildren. David will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

David is survived by his sons, Lewellyn (Sue) Bruns, Dwight (Kay) Bruns, and Richard (Joely) Bruns; daughter, Sandra (Richard) Froiland; and daughter-in-law, Beverly Bruns; grandchildren, Sherie (Jeff) Paulson, Bob (Lila) Kafer, Joe (Ashley) Kafer, Amanda Jones, Amy (Jamin) Wass, Darrylle Bruns, Rebecca Bruns, Matthew Bruns, Hannah Bruns, Justin Bruns, Cody Bruns, Joshua (Sami) Bruns, Ryan Bruns, Kaitlyn (Alec) Anderson, Riley (Katie) Bruns, Nick Froiland (Catherine Gobeli), Kaleb (Kirsten) Froiland, and Tessa Froiland; great grandchildren, Mariah and Makayla Garnas, Olivia Kafer, Finley and Milo Wass, Stetson and Cheyenne Bruns, Hazel Kafer, Walter Froiland, Bentley Anderson and Braxton Bruns; great-great grandchildren, Waylon and Wyatt Miller; sisters-in-law, Norma Hillesland, Alice (Dave) Christianson, and brother-in-law, Jon Hillesland and many nieces and nephews and other extended loved ones.

David was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lola in 2024; sons, Allan and Warren Bruns; sisters-in-law Norma Bilyeu and Marcia Hillesland; brothers-in-law Dennis Hillesland and Roy Bilyeu; grandson, Seth Froiland; and granddaughter, Kristen Kafer.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.