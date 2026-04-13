⚡Severe Storm Threat Builds Across Iowa This Week⚡

Des Moines, Iowa (April 13, 2026) — Much of Iowa is bracing for multiple rounds of potentially severe weather this week, with forecasters highlighting increasing risks from Monday night through midweek.

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms is in place for northern Iowa Monday evening into the overnight hours. Communities including Mason City, Decorah, and Estherville sit within the higher-risk zone, while a broader stretch of central and eastern Iowa remains under a marginal threat. 🌩️

Forecasters say the primary concerns Monday night will be large hail and damaging winds, especially in northern counties.

Tuesday Brings Greater Concern ⚠️

The threat intensifies on Tuesday, when a large portion of central and eastern Iowa — including Des Moines, Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, and Ottumwa — falls under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather.

This level indicates a more organized and potentially dangerous setup.

All severe weather hazards are possible Tuesday, including:

Large hail

Damaging winds

Tornadoes 🌪️

Northern and western Iowa will see lower risk levels, but storms could still develop across much of the state.

More Storm Chances Ahead

The active weather pattern doesn’t end there. Additional rounds of storms are expected:

Wednesday: Another chance for strong to severe storms

Another chance for strong to severe storms Friday: Yet another round of potential severe weather

Meteorologists caution that details for these later systems are still uncertain, but confidence is growing that the pattern will remain unsettled.

Flooding Risk Increasing 🌧️

With repeated rounds of storms, flash flooding and river flooding are becoming a growing concern statewide. Saturated ground and heavy rainfall could lead to rapidly changing conditions, especially in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

What Residents Should Do

Iowans are urged to:

Stay weather-aware, especially Tuesday

Have multiple ways to receive warnings

Review severe weather safety plans

With several days of active weather ahead, officials emphasize the importance of staying prepared as conditions evolve.