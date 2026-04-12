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Recent Persons Reported Missing

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor13 hours agoLast Updated: April 8, 2026

Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:

https://dps.iowa.gov/divisions/criminal-investigation/missing-persons

If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor13 hours agoLast Updated: April 8, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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