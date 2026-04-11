North Iowa Outdoors: Volunteers Needed for Bumble Bee Survey

Iowa’s volunteer community scientists have identified 13 species of bumble bees, including five of seven priority target species, as part of the Bumble Bee Atlas, a national survey collecting information on species present and their distribution in the state.

The national survey was coordinated by the Xerces Society, who partnered locally with the Iowa Department of Natural of Resources (DNR) and Iowa State University.

“We were pleased with the participation last year and hope to build on that momentum,” said Stephanie Shepherd, wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR.

Since 2024, Iowa participants have conducted 644 surveys and counted 7,198 bees. And in 2026, there are more opportunities for Iowans to support the Bumble Bee Atlas and help with the survey.

To get involved, volunteers go through two to three online trainings led by Xerces Society with an optional in-person field day to get comfortable handling and photographing bumble bees. Signup at www.bumblebeeatlas.org, and search for Iowa. Events will be posted online.

She said 62 volunteers have participated so far and she would like to see that increase to 100 this year.

“It’s a fun but challenging survey,” Shepherd said. “It requires you to be outdoors for a while in the heat capturing bumble bees. Bumble bees are incredibly docile, especially when foraging. The only time they may be aggressive is near their nest.

“If you’re interested but not yet ready to commit, you can still submit bee pictures and locations online at bumblebeewatch.org.”

The Iowa DNR has a video of a survey on its YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@ iowadnr/videos then scroll to Iowa Bumble Bee Atlas.

The online trainings are scheduled for April and May. Field trainings will be available in June or July across the state. Surveys begin in June and run through October. Iowa has four survey blocks that have yet to be surveyed – one covering parts of Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page; one covering parts of Winnebago, Worth, Hancock and Cerro Gordo; one covering parts of Woodbury and Ida; and one covering parts of Jones and Linn counties.

Iowa is part of a three-year, four state-specific study along with Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska, designed to learn more about habitat and foraging needs of certain bees. This is the final year of the inventory portion of the survey.

“After this year, we will be shifting into long-term monitoring,” she said. “The survey will be similar but will shift a little bit for all species of greatest conservation need, including the rusty-patched bumble bee.”

Last year rusty-patched bumble bees were discovered during bumble bee atlas surveys in a handful of counties, including a couple of new locations in Boone County. It’s known to frequent urban areas and has been found in neighborhood yards.

Spring is also a great time to add native plants around the home to benefit bees and other pollinators.

“Plan to include natives that bloom at different times of the year and incorporate trees and shrubs that are important early bloomers,” she said.

Look for native plant sales at farmers markets or offered by county conservation boards and avoid plants that may be infused with insecticides, she said. You can also find a list of native plant sellers on the Tallgrass Prairie Center webpage (tallgrassprairiecenter.org) under Resources.