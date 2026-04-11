Active Weather Pattern Brings Severe Storm Risk to Iowa Into Early Next Week

MASON CITY, Iowa — A multi-day stretch of active weather is expected to bring multiple rounds of thunderstorms to Iowa, with the potential for severe weather increasing into early next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, a low-end, or Marginal (Level 1 out of 5), severe weather risk is in place tonight as showers and storms move through the state. The primary concern with any stronger storms overnight will be hail.

Storm chances will continue into Sunday, with additional showers and thunderstorms possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. While the overall severe threat remains low, a few storms could produce gusty winds and hail during peak heating.

The weather pattern is expected to become more active and organized by Monday. Another round of thunderstorms is forecast to develop during the afternoon, with the greatest risk for stronger storms focused across northern Iowa. Forecasters say wind and hail will be the primary hazards with any severe storms that develop.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the potential exists for a more widespread severe weather event across much of the state. While details remain uncertain, conditions may support stronger and more organized storms depending on how the system evolves.

Meteorologists emphasize that confidence is growing in an active pattern, but specific timing, storm intensity, and locations will become clearer over the next several days.

Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware and monitor updated forecasts, especially as the risk for severe storms increases early next week.