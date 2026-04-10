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Winnebago County Treasurer’s Office to Close Next Week for Remodeling

Jared Allen Jared Allen5 hours agoLast Updated: April 10, 2026

The Winnebago County Treasurer’s Office, including the Driver’s License and Motor Vehicle departments, will be closed next week for remodeling.

Officials say the closure will run from Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for any services normally handled by those offices during that time.

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Jared Allen Jared Allen5 hours agoLast Updated: April 10, 2026
Jared Allen

Jared Allen

Weather enthusiast, father, husband and radio guy for KIOW and KHAM! Northiowanow.com website editor.
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