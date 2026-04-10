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Winnebago County Treasurer’s Office to Close Next Week for Remodeling
The Winnebago County Treasurer’s Office, including the Driver’s License and Motor Vehicle departments, will be closed next week for remodeling.
Officials say the closure will run from Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17.
Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for any services normally handled by those offices during that time.
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