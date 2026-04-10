Mavis Halvorson Olson passed away at the Lake Mills Care Center on her birthday, April 7, 2026, at 105 years young!

A public visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Schott Funeral Home – Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills, IA.

Private funeral services for Mavis will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Hanlontown, with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Interment will be at Brush Point Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Church: 302 East 4th Street, Hanlontown, IA 50444.