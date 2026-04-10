Mason City Police Identify Man Found Deceased Near Southeast Intersection

MASON CITY, Iowa — Authorities have identified the man found deceased Thursday morning near a southeast Mason City intersection.

According to an update from the Mason City Police Department, the individual has been identified as Martin Leroy Pedelty, 50, of Mason City.

Emergency responders were originally called at approximately 6:07 a.m. on April 9 to the area of 6th Place Southeast and South Jersey Avenue after a report of an unresponsive male lying in a yard near a bicycle. Upon arrival, police and fire personnel confirmed the man was deceased.

Officials say the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, with results expected in approximately 45 days.

At this time, authorities say no foul play is suspected.

Police extended condolences to Pedelty’s family, who have shared a photo of him with the public.

Anyone with additional information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Hollander at the Mason City Police Department.

Authorities also thanked the community for its patience and understanding as the investigation continues.