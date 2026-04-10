Mason City Council Faces Zoning Issue

The Mason City Council heard from a wide variety of residents and their opinions regarding the potential rezoning of a predominantly residential area to a possible commercial zone. Those who lived in the residential area vigorously protested to the council to keep the zoning as it was. Those who were not in the proposed zone change area supported it.

Mason City resident Joanne Purdy let the council know of her opinion of the change and the potential new data center which could be located there.

Joe Durby, Business Manager with the Ironworkers Local 67 explained to the council that this was a tremendous opportunity for local ironworkers and future ones that should not be passed up.

Residents were concerned about the heavy draw on electricity and high usage of water they claim is associated with a data center operation.

Mason City resident Ben DiMarco appeared frustrated with the councils action to this point on the rezoning proposal.

Mason City resident Brady Edwards told the council to consider their options on the rezoning.

Several others approached the council either in favor or opposed to the rezoning. The council took the comments into consideration.