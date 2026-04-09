Worth County Revisits Northwood 28E Agreement

In a recent meeting of the Worth County Board of Supervisors, it was decided that the county might not cover law enforcement for the city of Northwood. That has now changed and the county is looking over a new 28E sharing agreement to provide coverage. Mayor Doug Moehle went before the board to address the previous agreement which has yet to be approved for renewal.

Supervisor Enos Loberg stated that the county was working on a new possibility.

Supervisor A. J. Stone of the 1st District said that the board was looking out for the county taxpayers when it came to renewing or forging a new sharing agreement.

2nd District Supervisor Mark Smeby reiterated that the county should not be held liable for Northwoods law enforcement expenses.

All three members of the board felt it important not to put the burden of the expense on the Worth County residents outside of Northwood. Mayor Moehle agreed with the board. Supervisor Loberg laid out what requirements needed to be met.

The board is waiting on advice from the county attorney before proceeding on the agreement.