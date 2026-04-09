Wade Mueller, 46, of Lakota, went home to his Lord and Savior on March 31, 2026.

A celebration of Wade’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 11, 2026 in the Family Center at First Baptist Church, 18508 Highway 9, Forest City, with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wade Mueller memorial fund in care of the family.

Wade Mueller was born on March 28, 1980 to parents Jack and Marilyn (Eisenhauer) Mueller. He had two sisters, Molly and Mandy. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1998 and then went on to attend college at NIACC where he obtained his Associates Degree in 2000. Following this, he moved to Wyoming where he attended the University of Wyoming, studying criminal justice and graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree.

In late elementary school, Wade got his first horse. He participated in 4-H and horse shows, and later went on to breaking horses and team roping. After graduating from the University of Wyoming, Wade was able to use these skills to work on a ranch.

Wade had his first hunting experience at an early age with his dad. From that day on, his love of hunting grew exponentially. He often shared stories of hunting with his buddies in college. After working on the ranch, he worked for three years as a hunting guide in Nebraska.

Wade loved all things farming and was proud to work for Eichenberger Seeds as a sales representative for Pioneer Seed. He loved picking the right seed, the right fertilizer, and the right chemicals to grow the best crop. He loved helping his growers do the same. Harvest was always an exciting time to see how his knowledge and hard work paid off.

In June of 2011, Wade married Stacy Loftstrom and moved to Lakota, Iowa. Though their marriage wasn’t permanent, on August 4, 2012, they welcomed their son, Trevyn, whom Wade adored.

In June of 2018, Wade met the love of his life at a T-ball practice his son, Trevyn, and her son, Franklin, attended. They spent their time realizing how perfect they were for each other, and blending their families together, always keeping God at the center. On December 25, 2019, Wade asked Jill to marry him, and they were united in Holy Matrimony on July 17, 2021. Wade gained Bailee, Zeke and Franklin as his children. It made him so happy to be a husband and father to a family of six with two dogs.

Wade loved his family. He always looked forward to holiday gatherings, excited to spend time with extended family. His favorite holiday was celebrating July 4th with the Mueller family at the farm, a long-standing tradition, which he was overjoyed to share with all of his family. His love of farming created another special family get-together: the harvesting of sweet corn. It was always a special day at the Mueller farm, where extended family gathered for the day long process of harvesting and freezing the sweet corn crop.

Most importantly, Wade loved everyday life with his wife and kids: meals around the table, family movie night, puzzles, working together in the garden, and working on projects around the acreage. Wade loved grocery shopping dates with Jill, and going to Sam’s Club was his favorite. They always came home with an extra snack they didn’t need. He loved attending as many of the kids’ sporting events and extracurricular activities as possible. He was always so proud to watch them play and perform. It brought Wade great joy to teach the kids how to hunt, how to maintain cars, and the value of honest, hard work.

Faith in Jesus Christ was a quiet but steady part of Wade’s life. He found strength in the gospel and maintained a personal devotion that was steady, humble, and sincere.

Wade had the most generous heart, and lit up every room he entered. Wade’s legacy of joy, laughter, loyalty, and love will be carried on by those who knew and loved him.

Wade is survived by his loving wife Jill; son, Trevyn; daughter, Bailee; son, Ezekiel; son, Franklin; mother, Marilyn; sisters, Molly (John) Jungling and Mandy (Brian) Tjaden; nieces and nephews, Decker, Cade, Ava, Jackson, Hunter, Maple, and August; and many other loved ones and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack.