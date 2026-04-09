Sharlene Jaspersen

Sharlene J. Jaspersen, 86, of Clear Lake, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 13, 2026, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Sharlene Janet Jaspersen, the daughter of Reese and Mildred (Hildman) Martin, was born on October 8, 1939, in Wesley. She attended St. Joseph’s grade school, St. Mary’s Academy in Milwaukee, WI, and Wesley High School in 1957. In 1957, she was married to Don Hauptmann and to this union seven children were born, Meredith, Damon, Margaret, Sidney, Garret, Marie and Eldon. After Don passed away in 1979 she remained in Wesley and owned and operated her own upholstery and refinishing furniture business. On December 19, 1982, she was married to Earl Jaspersen at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wesley. They made their home in Garner. Sharlene was employed as a florist and horticulturist at the Garner Greenhouse. She also worked at Garner Townmart as an assistant manager and at Winnebago Industries in Forest City until her retirement in 2005. In 2011, she and Earl moved to Clear Lake. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, playing cards, and loved to teach her children and grandchildren to cook and bake. She also enjoyed her flowers, especially begonias.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner, St. Paul LWML and the Garner VFW Auxiliary.

Sharlene is survived by her children, Meredith (Marge) Hauptmann of Onley, MD, Margaret Kenney of Garner, Sidney (Mary) Hauptmann of Algona, Marie (Don) Bedford of Clear Lake and Eldon (Jennifer) Hauptmann of Garner; daughter-in-law, Laureen Hauptmann of Cedar Rapids; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Bleich; two brothers, Louis (Trudy) Martin and Frank (Lora) Martin; sister-in-law, Judy Martin; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Hauptmann, in 1979; second husband, Earl Jaspersen, in 2020; sons, Damon and Garret Hauptmann; grandson, Joseph Kenney; great-granddaughter, Mila Hanson; brother, Irwin Martin; and brother-in-law, Jim Bleich.

Sharlene’s family would like to thank Concord Care Center and St. Croix Hospice staff for the excellent care she received.