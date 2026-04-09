North Iowa Concert Band to Present Free Spring Concert
The North Iowa Concert Band’s program includes: “Fanfare Nueve” by John Fannin, “Afterlife” by Rossano Galante, “Castles In Europe” by James Reese Europe as arranged by Chandler L. Wilson, “Courtly Airs And Dances” by Ron Nelson I. Intrada II. Pavane (England) III. Saltarello (Italy) IV. Allemande (Germany), “Opa” by Julie Giroux, “Prestissimo” by Karl L. King as arranged by James Swearingen.
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