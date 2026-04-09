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North Iowa Concert Band to Present Free Spring Concert

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor25 minutes agoLast Updated: April 9, 2026
The North Iowa Concert Band, under the direction of Leon Kuehner, will present a Spring Concert on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the North Iowa Area Community College campus. Mary Kate Arians will also be featured as guest conductor.

The North Iowa Concert Band’s program includes: “Fanfare Nueve” by John Fannin, “Afterlife” by Rossano Galante, “Castles In Europe” by James Reese Europe as arranged by Chandler L. Wilson, “Courtly Airs And Dances” by Ron Nelson  I. Intrada II. Pavane (England) III. Saltarello (Italy) IV. Allemande (Germany), “Opa” by Julie Giroux, “Prestissimo” by Karl L. King as arranged by James Swearingen.

Members of the North Iowa Concert Band represent communities from all over North Iowa, including the towns of Belmond, Britt, Charles City, Clear Lake, Dougherty, Forest City, Garner, Hampton, Lake Mills, Manly, Mason City, Nora Springs, Rock Falls, Rockford, St. Ansgar, Sheffield, and Albert Lea, MN.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor25 minutes agoLast Updated: April 9, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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