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NIACC Begins the “Light ’em Up” Campaign

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: April 8, 2026

The North Iowa Area Community College has now started its official “Light ’em Up” Campaign to improve the athletic programs. Director of Athletics Ryan Flickenger detailed what the project was about.

Phil Johnson is the chair of the committee spearheading the campaign and is excited about getting involved.

Flickenger explained that the college  wants to locate the ballfields close to the campus for a number of reasons.

The facilities will be able to better handle the northern Iowa spring weather when it can become difficult to play otherwise.

Johnson is encouraging interested donors to make contributions to the project.

Those with questions can contact the NIACC Athletic Department.

 

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: April 8, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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