Mason City Man Found Deceased Near Southeast Intersection

MASON CITY, Iowa — Emergency responders were called early Thursday morning after a report of an unresponsive individual near a Mason City intersection.

On April 9, 2026, at approximately 6:07 a.m., a caller reported an unresponsive male lying in a yard near a bicycle on the ground in the area of 6th Place Southeast and South Jersey Avenue.

Personnel from the Mason City Fire Department and Mason City Police Department responded to the scene. Upon arrival, first responders determined the male was deceased.

Authorities said the individual is a 50-year-old Mason City resident. His identity has not yet been publicly released pending notification of family.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. At this time, officials say no foul play is suspected.

A more detailed press release is expected to be issued Friday.

— Mike McKelvey, Mason City Police Department