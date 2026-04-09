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Forest City Reviews Bids on Cleaning Sanitary Sewer Main

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: April 8, 2026

The Forest City Council received several bids to clean and televise about 9,400 feet of sanitary sewer main. City Administrator Tony Mikes explained that the city needed to look into the project.

VisuSewer came in lowest at $16,580.96 and staff recommended awarding the contract to them. The council approved the bid and awarded the contract to VisuSewer.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: April 8, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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