Duncan Ballroom to Host Spring Fest 2026

Make plans now to attend Duncan Community Ballroom’s Annual Springfest. This event will take place Sunday, April 26th and feature two old-time dance bands. Starting the day off will be Kris Keltgen and the Riverbend Dutchmen from Mankato, MN beginning at noon. This full dance band is sure to play all your favorite waltzes, polkas, foxtrots and schottisches for listening or dancing pleasure. The band features Kris on concertina, with a full front row of horns and a complete rhythm section behind them. Duncan, Iowa’s own Malek’s Fishermen Band will start at 1:30pm and alternate with the Riverbend Dutchmen until 6pm. The Malek Band started in the 1930’s and is on its third generation of musicians. This six-piece dance band travels the Midwest playing for many major events each year. Come on out and be a part of the fun!!!

The Duncan Community Ballroom is located between Garner and Britt on Hwy 18. Volunteers work many hours each year to keep this historic ballroom in the same great shape it was when it was built in the early 1950’s. The Duncan Ballroom features a large wooden dance floor, abundant seating and parking, food, and full bar. Door prizes will be given away as well. Admission for this event is $20.00 per person. For more information call Eric Malek at (641) 425-0102

www.duncanballroom.com

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