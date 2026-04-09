Betty Herzberg

Betty M. Herzberg, 95, of Clarion passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at her home in Clarion.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, April 13, 2026 at the Clarion Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM prior to the funeral service on Monday.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Betty Marie, eldest child of Clyde and Dagmar (Hanson) Nicholas, was born June 8, 1930 on the family farm in rural Page County. Betty attended country school until 8th grade where she attended Clarinda High School, graduating in 1949.

Betty was united in marriage to Virgil Herzberg on December 18, 1949. They made their home in Shenandoah for a few years before moving to Livermore and eventually settled in Clarion in 1963 where they raised their children. Betty worked as the school cook for Clarion schools for many years before she retired. After retirement, Betty loved spending her time volunteering as a greeter at Iowa Specialty Hospital.

Over the years, Betty enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. She looked forward to her Wednesday morning coffee group and watching the Gaither’s, Martha B Polka Party, and Lawrence Welk every weekend. Her family was most important to her and cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren. Betty looked forward to her daily care visits from Athena Higgens and the special bond they shared.

Betty is survived by her daughter Brenda (Chris) Carpenter of Clarion; grandchildren Nick Carpenter (Belle), Chad Herzberg, Casey Herzberg, Amy Werner (John), Kole Herzberg (Madison), and Kaylee Herzberg; great-grandchildren Christian Herzberg, Brylie Herzberg, Hanna Schwering, Jacob Schwering, Adalee Herzberg, Paxton Herzberg, Sierra Herzberg, and McKenzie Herzberg; sisters Carolyn (Adrian) Hanson, Phyllis Foster, and Shirley (Jack) Clark; sister-in-law Joyce Myers; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband Virgil in 1986; sons Gregg and Kevin; infant son Dwight; infant grandson Kent Virgil; brother Richard Nicholas; brother-in-law David Foster; and parents Clyde and Dagmar Nicholas.