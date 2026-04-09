Beth Harker

Beth D. Harker, 83, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2026 at Kanawha Community Home, leaving behind a legacy of love, loyalty, faith, and service to others.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

Beth Donelle (Scott) Harker, born October 23, 1942, to Donald and Edna (Nauman) Scott. Raised in Clarion, Iowa, Beth carried with her the values of hard work, humility, and a deep-rooted connection throughout her life. She shared a deep and devoted partnership of 53 years with her husband, George “Pete” Harker, whom she adored. She stood by him in every way, always supporting and caring for him with unwavering love.

Beth was a devoted Christian and a longtime member of the Church of Christ. She lived her faith through action, serving faithfully on the church funeral committee and coordinating Meals on Wheels for those in need. She never sought recognition, but her kindness and consistency made a lasting impact on many.

She built lifelong friendships that stood the test of time, especially with her cherished “Stomper Gang” of high school girlfriends and her colleagues from over 27 years at Meredith/EDS. Loyalty was simply who she was. That same devotion extended to her family, particularly her sisters, for whom she became a steady source of strength and guidance after the loss of their mother.

Beth was a sports enthusiast, often saying her love for the game came from a time when “she never got to play sports when she was in school.” That didn’t stop her; she became the most loyal supporter her family could ever have, never missing a game, tournament, or performance. Whether in the stands or cheering from the sidelines, she showed up every single time.

Beth had a deep love for her community and her schools, often reminiscing about her cherished high school years and the joy of watching her own children grow and thrive. After retiring, she found her way back, working at the high school as a lunch lady, simply to be close to her grandchildren and to stay connected to the energy of the school life once again. As a mother, Beth was loving, compassionate, and full of grace. She gave her children the freedom to make their own decisions while grounding them in the values of hard work and family love. She believed in them wholeheartedly, celebrated their accomplishments with pride, and spoke of them often.

Her life was one of steady faith, quiet strength, and unconditional love. She showed up for the people in her life, time and time again. That’s how she will be remembered. Faithful, kind, and deeply loved.

Beth is survived by her husband Pete, children Monty, Nicole (Bo) Nilsson, Shawn (Cory) Klehm, and Jodie Rath. Her grandchildren are Chase & Chance Harker, Corynn, Reese (Destiny), and Khai Klehm, Leif, Liam, and Isabella Nilsson, Kennedy Lee, Anthony Fuego, and her great-grandchild, Saylah Harker. Her sisters, Janine (Larry) Hebner, Martha (Denny) VerMulm, many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.