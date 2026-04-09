Arlo Heyer, 75, of Algona, formerly of Buffalo Center died Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Homestead Assisted Living in Algona.

Funeral services for Arlo Heyer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2026, at the First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Olena Mound Cemetery.

Oakcrest Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.