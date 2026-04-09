Obituaries

Arlo Heyer

Buffalo Center

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland5 hours agoLast Updated: April 9, 2026

Arlo Heyer, 75, of Algona, formerly of Buffalo Center died Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Homestead Assisted Living in Algona.

Funeral services for Arlo Heyer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2026, at the First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Olena Mound Cemetery.

Oakcrest Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.

 

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland5 hours agoLast Updated: April 9, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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