Worth County Hosts Final Training on Frauds, Scams, and Human Trafficking Awareness

WORTH COUNTY — Community members are invited to attend an upcoming public safety training focused on frauds, scams, and human trafficking, hosted in partnership with the Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Worth County Public Health.

Billed as the final training in the current series, the event will not only address common phone and online scams, but will also take a closer look at how human trafficking occurs and the tactics predators use—particularly targeting youth.

Organizers say one of the key goals is to educate families on how easily scammers and traffickers can manipulate children and teens, especially through digital devices. The session will include practical guidance on recognizing warning signs and implementing protective measures to keep children and communities safe.

“This training is designed for everyone—youth, parents, grandparents, and extended family members,” organizers said. “If your child has a cell phone, we strongly encourage you to bring them along.”

Due to the sensitive nature of some topics, including romance scams and human trafficking scenarios, the material is recommended for children ages 10 and older. Parents and guardians are encouraged to be prepared for follow-up discussions with their children after the event.

The training will also reference a recent Amber Alert issued Sunday, highlighting how close to home these dangers can be. Officials plan to walk attendees through the case, including how the suspect allegedly waited, gained the victim’s trust, and the timeline leading up to the alert being issued.

“This real-life example underscores the importance of awareness and early intervention,” organizers noted.

The event aims to empower families with knowledge and tools to better protect themselves and their loved ones in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

Community members are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion.

“We look forward to seeing you,” organizers said.